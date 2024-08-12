Protesters block Shahbagh intersection for fourth day condemning attacks on minorities

Members of Hindu communities continued their demonstrations in the capital's Shahbagh for the fourth day today (12 August), protesting the recent attacks on minority communities across the country.

Under the banner of the Bangladesh Hindu Jagaran Mancha, the protesters held a rally and a sit-in programme this afternoon and stopped traffic at Shahbagh.

Calling the former prime minister a dictator, speakers at the rally said the Hindu community would not turn into anyone's vote bank.

Photo: TBS

Demanding safety of the minorities, the speakers also praised the initiatives of various Islamic groups in protecting Hindu temples and establishments.

Meanwhile, the BNP held a rally in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh from 2:30pm to 5pm today.

Photo: TBS

Speakers at the BNP rally said people from all walks of life fought shoulder to shoulder for the downfall of the autocratic government.

However, communal violence and anarchy is being created in the country to tarnish the success of the movement, they said.