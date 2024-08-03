Protesters block Barishal highway; police box, vehicles vandalised

Students from various educational institutions took to the streets today (3 August) in Barishal. Photot: TBS

Students from various educational institutions took to the streets today (3 August), blocking the Barisal-Dhaka highway in solidarity with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement against the killing of students, harassment, and oppression by the police.

Around 1:30pm, they blocked the Barisal-Dhaka highway at Nathullabad and Amtala intersection in the city, our correspondent reported from the spot.

Photo: TBS

During this time, in the Chaumath area, protesters attacked and vandalised a police box and a food supply truck of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN). A member of APBN was assaulted, police claimed.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Niyamot Khan, who was present in the vehicle, told The Business Standard that our Constable Sifat was seriously injured.

The injured police official was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, he added.

According to eyewitnesses, as soon as the police vehicle carrying food arrived at the police box, the protesters attacked the truck. They also vandalised the police box.

The protesters, however, denied the allegations and said that they were not involved in this attack.

They also said that the ruling party is trying to create a new scenario by blaming the students for the vandalism to divert the peaceful protest.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barisal Kotwali Model Police Station, Mostafizur Rahman, said, "We did not obstruct the students' programme. But, the students attacked the police officer unnecessarily."

Earlier, from 11am, students began to gather at Government Brajmohan College to participate in the protest. Later, they took out a protest march and went to the central bus terminal area of Nathullabad in the city.

Students from almost all schools and colleges in the city, including Barisal University, participated. Local residents, workers, and members of other political parties also joined in solidarity.

Many parents were also seen participating in the protest along with the students.