Protesters stage demo in front of Bangabhaban, issue 24-hour ultimatum for president's resignation

Protesters stage a demonstration in front of Bangabhaban on 22 October. Photo: TBS

Protesters under the banner of 'Raktim July 2024' and 'Inqilab Mancha' staged a demonstration in front of Bangabhaban this afternoon (22 October), demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin within 24 hours.

The situation remains tense in the area as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and other forces have beefed up security, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Photo: TBS

The protesters claimed that the president is an associate of Awami League and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

They threatened a tougher movement if Shahabuddin does not resign within 24 hours.

DMP Joint Commissioner Farooq Hossain said, "We have been directed to strengthen security in the Bangabhaban area.

"A large number of police personnel have been deployed accordingly. Detectives in plain clothes are also working. Army and RAB members are in cooperation with the local police stations to prevent any untoward event."

"We remain cautious as some people are protesting in the area. They have not been stopped but we are being careful so that nothing goes wrong," said Motijheel Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shahriar Ali.

Armoured personnel carriers (APC) and water cannons were also deployed in the area.

Photo: Collected

Earlier on the day, members of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, National Citizens' Committee and people from various professions staged a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar demanding a ban of Bangladesh Chhatra League and the resignation of President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

A group of protesters from Central Shaheed Minar also joined the protesters at Bangabhaban, according to our correspondent.

Photo: UNB

Meanwhile, protesters who came under the banner 'Shadhinota-Shorbobhoumotto Rokkha Committee' staged a demonstration at the intersection in front of Bangabhaban.