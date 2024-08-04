Protesters attacked with firearms allegedly by ruling party men led by Ctg councillor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 06:21 pm

Alleged Awami League leaders and activists took position at Kazir Deuri intersection, armed with weapons and launched an attack on the protesting students this afternoon (4 August). Photo: TBS
Alleged Awami League leaders and activists took position at Kazir Deuri intersection, armed with weapons and launched an attack on the protesting students this afternoon (4 August). Photo: TBS

Protesting students in Chattogram were attacked allegedly by leaders and activists of the Awami League and affiliated organisations led by the councillor of Jamal Khan ward of the city corporation. 

This incident occurred in the Askardighir Par area around 3pm today (4 August). Several rounds of gunshots were fired at the protesters from the Awami League procession.

A procession of students was moving from Jamal Khan intersection towards Kazir Deuri intersection, with female students also participating. However, Awami League leaders and activists took position at Kazir Deuri intersection, armed with weapons. When the students' procession reached Askardighi intersection, Awami League leaders and activists launched an attack, our correspondent reports.

During the incident, Shaibal Das Sumon, councillor of Jamal Khan ward of Chattogram City Corporation, was seen leading the procession. Alongside him, a man wearing a helmet was spotted holding a firearm. Another person in the same procession was seen pulling out a firearm tucked in his waist. The identities of the two armed men were not immediately known.

At least 50 people were injured and are undergoing treatment in various private hospitals, including Chittagong Medical College Hospital, following incidents of firing and attacks since this morning.

