Protesters arrested while cops who openly shot students spared: Fakhrul 

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 08:22 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB

Quota reform activists are being arrested while law enforcers or those who openly shot and killed students have not yet been brought to book, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (28 July).

"The government is consistently arresting and torturing quota reform activists. Whereas, not a single law enforcer and those who openly killed students by shooting them in the chest, have been arrested yet. Instead, the prime minister is crying over them [cops]," he said in a statement to the media.

He made the remarks after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today went to the Central Police Hospital (CPH) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Hospital to visit cops and others injured during the recent violence centering the quota reform movement.

Fakhrul alleged that the government is adopting a two-pronged policy regarding the quota reform movement as "on one hand, they're saying innocent students and quota reform leaders will not be tortured, while on the other hand, ordinary students are being arrested. 

"Common people, children with disabilities and even employees of different lines of work are not spared from such inhumane activities."

The BNP senior leader demanded immediate resignation of the government, else, he said, "the people of the country will form a mass resistance."

He called on the government to withdraw false cases filed against all BNP and opposition leaders and students arrested so far. He urged them to stop torturing them by placing them on remand and ensure their immediate, unconditional release.

Rizvi, Nur among 8 put on remand in metro rail station torching case

Earlier, a Dhaka court placed eight people, including BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, on five-day remand each in a case lodged for torching metro rail station in the capital's Mirpur.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on a 10-day remand each.

The other remanded accused are Jamaat General Secretary Mia Golam Parwar, BNP publicity secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, party's organising secretary Sayedul Haque Babul, Dhaka north BNP member secretary Aminul Haque, BNP supporters Mahmud Salehin and MS Salam.

