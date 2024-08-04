Protesters announce new programmes for Monday, Tuesday

The protesters of Anti-discrimination Student Movement have announced fresh programmes for Monday (5 August) and Tuesday (6 August).

Nahid Islam, a coordinator of the platform, announced the fresh programme today (4 August) through a media release.

On Monday (5 August), the protesters will unveil Martyrs' Memorial plaques across the country in memory of people killed recently centring the quota reform movement.



Workers' rally will be held at 11am at Shahbagh intersection while Women's rally at 5pm at Central Shaheed Minar.



Besides, the students called for 'Long March to Dhaka' for Tuesday (6 August) and students, citizens and workers were urged to come to Dhaka to make their programme a success.



A rally will be held at 2pm at Shahbagh Intersection on the day with the slogan "Charte Hobe Khomota, Dhakai Asho Janata".



It also urged the formation of a 'Sangram Committees' in all areas, villages, upazilas and districts led by students.



"If there is an internet shutdown, we are abducted, arrested, killed, if there is no one to announce it, we urge everyone to occupy the streets with the one-point demand until the fall of the government and continue the non-cooperation movement peacefully," said the release.