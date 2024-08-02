Protesters announce nationwide demo Saturday, indefinite 'total non-cooperation movement' from Sunday

Students protest at Shahbagh in the capital on Friday 2 August). Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Quota protesters have announced a nationwide demonstration on Saturday (3 August) and an indefinite "total non-cooperation" movement from Sunday to protest against the government's violent crackdown on students during peaceful protests across the country.

"We urge all citizens to participate in the movement," Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators said in a press statement sent to the media on Friday (2 August).

To make the non-cooperation movement successful, the coordinators have urged people to boycott all taxes and levies. refrain from paying electricity, gas, water, and other utility bills, and keep all government and private institutions, offices, courts closed.

They also requested to keep all educational institutions closed, stop sending remittances and boycott all government-organised events.