Protesters announce 'Long March to Dhaka' programme today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 07:58 am

Related News

Protesters announce 'Long March to Dhaka' programme today

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 07:58 am
Protesters at Central Shaheed Minar on 3 August. Photo: Rummana Ferdous Fagun
Protesters at Central Shaheed Minar on 3 August. Photo: Rummana Ferdous Fagun

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement announced a "Long March to Dhaka" programme tomorrow (5 August) to press home for their one-point demand of resignation of the current government.

They called upon students and people across the country to join the march to Dhaka.

Coordinators of the movement also declared 'ineffective' the indefinite curfew slapped by the government today, reports UNB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"After one point, none of their orders are valid. Therefore, the curfew announced from 6 pm has been declared ineffective", Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in a media release.

Amid escalating violence, the government has imposed curfew for an indefinite period from 6 pm on Sunday in the capital and some other parts of the country.

Curfew was slapped in Dhaka Metropolitan area and all divisional headquarters, city corporations, municipalities, industrial areas, district and upazila headquarters.

Earlier in the day, they announced the march programme for Tuesday and demonstration and mass sit-in on Monday to press home their one- point demand.

Nahid Islam, a coordinator of the platform, announced their next course of programme on Sunday through a media release.

The platform also urged the formation of a 'Sangram Committees' in all areas, villages, upazilas and districts led by students.

Top News

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos