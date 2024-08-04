Protesters announce 'Long March to Dhaka' programme today

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement announced a "Long March to Dhaka" programme tomorrow (5 August) to press home for their one-point demand of resignation of the current government.

They called upon students and people across the country to join the march to Dhaka.

Coordinators of the movement also declared 'ineffective' the indefinite curfew slapped by the government today, reports UNB.

"After one point, none of their orders are valid. Therefore, the curfew announced from 6 pm has been declared ineffective", Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in a media release.

Amid escalating violence, the government has imposed curfew for an indefinite period from 6 pm on Sunday in the capital and some other parts of the country.

Curfew was slapped in Dhaka Metropolitan area and all divisional headquarters, city corporations, municipalities, industrial areas, district and upazila headquarters.

Earlier in the day, they announced the march programme for Tuesday and demonstration and mass sit-in on Monday to press home their one- point demand.

Nahid Islam, a coordinator of the platform, announced their next course of programme on Sunday through a media release.

The platform also urged the formation of a 'Sangram Committees' in all areas, villages, upazilas and districts led by students.