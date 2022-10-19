Protest over worker's death brings Khatunganj wholesale market to a standstill

Photo: MD Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: MD Minhaj Uddin/TBS

One of the country's largest wholesale markets of consumer goods in Chattogram's Khatunganj has come to a standstill due to a strike over the stabbing and death of a worker.

A worker named Masood was allegedly stabbed by a truck driver. He had been undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital but passed away due to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday (19 October). Following Masood's death, workers went on strike from the morning. The protesting workers blocked the Khatunganj road. 

According to the Khatunganj market workers, Masood was stabbed by some pick-up truck drivers on Monday (17 October). The workers went on strike on Tuesday demanding that the perpetrators be bought to justice. However, they did not prolong the strike after getting assurance from business organisation leaders and the administration.

"Masood's son Babul filed a case last night. 7 people including pickup drivers Rasel Mia, Md Saddam, Sohag have been made accused in the case," Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jahidul Kabir said. 

Greater Khatunganj Goods Loading-Unloading Workers Union Finance Secretary Abdul Quader said, "On Monday afternoon a pickup driver had an argument with one of our workers named Masood. In the evening, he along with a group of miscreants and stabbed Masood. Police couldn't arrest the accused even after two days."

Quader said that the workers will continue the strike until the attackers are arrested.

"Goods cannot be sent anywhere because the workers stopped working. Products coming to Khatunganj cannot be unloaded from the trucks. Goods ordered from different people are also not being sent. People come to buy goods, and orders are being taken from them, but we are not able to deliver the goods," said Chaktai-Khatunganj Wholesaler Business Association General Secretary Md Mohiuddin. 

Various types of consumer goods including pulses, oil, onions, chillies, spices are supplied to different parts of the country from the Khatunganj wholesale market. Thousands of workers are engaged in transporting these products every day.

Khatunganj market

