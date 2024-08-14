Protest killings: Bodies of 3 people unidentified at Suhrawardy

Bodies of three people who were killed during violence centring the recent protests remained unidentified at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue.

The bodies include a 10-12 year-old child, according to the hospital's mortuary sources.

The other two bodies are of people aged between 25-30 years.

Among them, one is wearing a white panjabi and pants, while the other a blue full-sleeved shirt and jeans, said the hospital authorities.

Hundreds of people, including students and general citizens, were killed and scores injured during violence centring quota reform protests across the country in recent weeks.

The number of casualties was more than 200. Due to widespread violence, the quota reform protests soon turned into an anti-government protests, culminating into the resignation and exit of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the fall of her government on 5 August.