Protest by hawkers by surrounding city hall, handing out memorandum

The roads in front of the city hall were blocked from 12:30pm to 2:30pm

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 02:57 pm
Photo:TBS
Photo:TBS

Hawkers surrounded the Narayanganj City Corporation building today (15 February), demanding they be allowed to sell their wares on the footpaths again.

The roads in front of the city hall were blocked from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

Hawkers also held meetings and protest marches.

During speeches in front of the city corporation building, they also said if they were removed again, then arrangements must be made to resettle them elsewhere.

Hawker leaders also presented a memorandum to the city mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, who was not present at the time.

Her PA Abul Hossain accepted the note instead in the presence of five city councillors. 

The councillors assured the hawkers that the mayor would look into solving their problem.

 

