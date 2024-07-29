Protest deaths: Cabinet declares countrywide mourning tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 04:55 pm

Related News

Protest deaths: Cabinet declares countrywide mourning tomorrow

Earlier yesterday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said 147 people were killed in the violence centring on the quota reform protest.

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The cabinet has declared that the nation will observe a day of mourning tomorrow (30 July) for those who have lost their lives during the quota reform protests.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal presented a report at the cabinet meeting today about the overall condition of the country amid the quota reform protests. He said 150 people have died till now.

Considering the deaths and injuries during the ongoing quota reform protests, the government decided to observe mourning across the country tomorrow, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told reporters following the meeting today (29 July).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Devotees in mosques, temples, pagodas and churches are being asked to pray for the departed souls and for those who have been injured, said the cabinet secretary.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Top News

State-Mourning / Bangladesh / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

7h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos