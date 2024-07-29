Protest deaths: Cabinet declares countrywide mourning tomorrow

The cabinet has declared that the nation will observe a day of mourning tomorrow (30 July) for those who have lost their lives during the quota reform protests.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal presented a report at the cabinet meeting today about the overall condition of the country amid the quota reform protests. He said 150 people have died till now.

Considering the deaths and injuries during the ongoing quota reform protests, the government decided to observe mourning across the country tomorrow, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told reporters following the meeting today (29 July).

Devotees in mosques, temples, pagodas and churches are being asked to pray for the departed souls and for those who have been injured, said the cabinet secretary.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.