Protest coordinator slams interim govt for failing to compile full casualty list

Student leaders hold a press briefing at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital on 16 August. Photo: TBS

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, criticised the interim government for its initial failure to compile a comprehensive list of casualties and ensure adequate treatment for those injured during the quota reform protests.

"We are still without a complete list of the injured and deceased. The government should have acted swiftly and visibly. We strongly condemn the government's health department for this failure," he said in a press briefing at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital this evening.

Another coordinator Abdul Quader among others was also present at that time.

On Friday, movement coordinators observed Stand with the Injured Day, part of the Resistance Week programme. They visited injured individuals in hospitals nationwide.

Hasnath told reporters that the interim government was established amidst great sacrifice, with many injured and killed. Prioritising the care of the injured and the bereaved must be the immediate focus before any other policies are considered.

"Many families have lost their sole breadwinners; swift action is imperative. Empty promises are no longer sufficient," he added.

Global news agency Reuters reported today, citing interviews with four protest leaders, that the demonstrators are contemplating forming their own political party to solidify their revolution and state reforms.

However, when asked about this, Hasnat clarified, "We found out about this through media reports. Right now, we are busy ensuring public safety and upholding law and order. Political discussions have not taken place yet."

"People are thinking about us, and as a result, public opinion will naturally take shape. This serves as the foundation for any political structure. If needed, we can consider forming a political organisation later, based on public sentiment," he added.

Reuters misquoted me on new political party: Mahfuz

In its report, Reuters quoted Mahfuz Abdullah, chair of a committee responsible for coordinating between the government and social groups like teachers and activists, regarding the formation of a new political party.

However, when asked, Mahfuz told TBS, "I told Reuters that we are not yet considering forming a political party. Our focus is on dismantling fascism and achieving a new political system."

"Our main objective is to preserve the momentum of the mass uprising and stabilise the government. We also aim to shape the future of Bangladesh by engaging with various stakeholders of the society and the state," he continued.

"This process will take at least a month. Reuters in the report mentioned that after one period, a decision will be made on whether we will join a party or not. However, they made an error by using the word 'voters' instead of 'citizens.'," Mahfuz said, adding that he has already spoken to their reporter, Krishn Kaushik, to address this mistake.

"Reuters journalists repeatedly questioned me about Bangladesh's two-party system — AL and BNP — and whether we, as students, would create a political party to break free from it," he told TBS.

"I responded that we are advocating for systemic reforms, not for new parties or individuals. We want to ensure that whichever party is in power remains accountable to the people," Mahfuz said.

"Unfortunately, the report gives the impression that I am supporting a 'minus two' formula, which is not my intention at all," he added.