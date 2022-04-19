Proposed mass media bill goes against the journalist’s, owners’ interest: Editor’s Council

The Editor's Council on Tuesday said that the proposed 'Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill-2022' is against the interest of both the media and the employees as 37 out of the total 54 sections are not journalist-friendly.

In a statement issued by the Editor's Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Hanif Mahmud, it was noted that if the bill is passed it would block the freedom of expression and liberal journalism while throttling the flourishing of the newspaper industry as a whole.

"The Editor's Council thinks that through this bill, more bureaucratic control would be established on both the media industry and the media employees in the name of protecting the interest of the media workers,".

The media release warned that such a bill may significantly destroy editorial institutions.

The law turns the owners and the media workers into rivals, it added.

The passing of this type of law requires holding talks and taking opinions of all the relevant quarters, the statement suggested.

The law would create legal complications for both the newspapers and the media employees if mass media courts and appellate courts are formed. This type of court would also create obstacles to the independent management of media.

This law has given the government the authority to shut down any newspaper which was previously contained in the repressive 'Special Power Act' that was later repealed.

Although the newspaper industry is owned by individuals, this law has created scope for government interference.

The statement said that the newspaper industry has been undergoing a transition period due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

It said that both in Bangladesh and other countries, printed newspapers have either closed or the number of printed copies has been reduced due to the pandemic, along with a drastic fall in revenue earnings from advertisement. The printed version of newspapers has been shifted to digital platforms.

In this context, the 'Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill-2022' was placed in the Parliament on 28 March, the statement added.