Proposed law does not guarantee job security for media workers: TIB 

According to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), the proposed mass media employees law does not guarantee job security, related benefits, and other rights to media workers.

In its initial response to the Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill placed in Parliament recently, the organisation demanded the bill be amended to ensure the active participation of media persons and stakeholders, without relying solely on owners for the amendment.

In a statement sent to the media on Thursday, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "Although the proposed bill mentions the need to ensure the legal protection and rights of media workers, different provisions of the bill do not reflect it."

He said, "The few definitions that have been inserted in the second section of the bill make it clear that a deeper analysis and amendment of this draft law is essential. The bill does not reflect the special consideration that the work of media workers demands.

Apparently, it seems that the minimum standards set by the labour law have been considered sufficient as the basis for the bill. Even some of those minimum standards have been cut unilaterally, he added.

Iftekharuzzaman said that given such a reality, TIB hopes the ministry concerned will amend the proposed bill with the active participation of journalists and stakeholders in the amendment process.

