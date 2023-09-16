Dhaka to be less liveable if DAP revision relaxes building height limit: Planners

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Institute for Planning and Development (IPD), an organisation of urban planners, has raised concerns over the initiative to amend Dhaka's Detailed Area Plan (DAP) without considering the city's livability, deeming it unfair.

At an online event titled "Dhaka Detailed Area Plan (DAP) Revision Initiative: IPD's Observations" on Saturday, Executive Director of IPD Professor Dr Adil Mohammad Khan said Dhaka will become less habitable if the revised version relaxes the height limit of buildings.

After the DAP was officially gazetted last year, various stakeholders and influential groups demanded a revision of the plan with a much-relaxed building height limit.

Mentioning that the implementation of DAP is facing constant hurdles from the start, the IPD also put forward some recommendations for DAP revision.

Adil Mohammad Khan said, "If modifications to the DAP are necessary due to socio-economic planning realities, it is imperative to follow a proper process involving professionals and stakeholders. Failure to do so would result in the amendment losing validity, raise questions about the role of the state and development authorities, and jeopardise the commitment to a sustainable and livable Dhaka metropolis through DAP implementation."

Dr Adil emphasised the success or failure of any plan relies on the sincerity of all involved, adequate financing, adherence to the rule of law, and a focus on public interest, welfare, and clear policy implementation.

Dhaka's habitability has deteriorated due to the incomplete implementation of previous master plans and DAP documents, he said.

"Rajuk [Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha] has made concessions to influential interests regarding DAP's population density zoning from the outset. Changes from area-based height zoning to the Floor Area Ratio [FAR] system, along with subsequent adjustments to FAR requirements, all represent compromises," Adil said.

"The proposed amendment ignores essential aspects of the original DAP, including 'development capacity management'," he observed.

Furthermore, Dr Adil continued, certain practices among building design and construction professionals contradict efforts to create sustainable environments and livable cities.

The IPD emphasised that the DAP amendment will further compromise public interest and health by impeding the flow of light and air within buildings.

For instance, the proposed FAR changes would permit 8-storey buildings along 12-foot roads, potentially impacting livability, traffic congestion, and overall public health.

Similarly, the Purbachal New Town project's population density, as projected in the amendment to DAP, could lead to the collapse of Purbachal, warranting consideration from policymakers.

The IPD also highlighted the lack of discussion at the policy-making level on issues such as relocating unauthorised industrial plants, conserving reservoirs and water bodies, regulating mixed land use, and legitimising unauthorised residential buildings and projects in illegal land categories.

Dr Adil Muhammad pointed out a lack of sincere interest from development authorities like Rajuk and several ministries in fully implementing the DAP.

Many within these authorities are hesitant to adhere to the DAP recommendations for building construction, often benefiting from the construction and supervision process, he added.

Revised DAP ready for gazette

The DAP was gazetted in August last year to restore the liveability of densely populated Dhaka. Later, due to the pressure of various quarters, in September, a special concession was given on the height limit of buildings in just five locations including the Bashundhara, Jalshiri, Jhilmil and Gulshan residential areas.

The Ministry of Public Works said several changes have been made to the revised DAP including the building height limits and floor area ratio (FAR). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already approved the summary of the revised DAP. It is supposed to be published in a gazette form this month.

Rajuk has revised the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) bringing some 11 changes, including one to increase the floor area ratio (FAR) of buildings in housing projects. The increase in FAR will enable realtors to increase the height of their buildings than before.