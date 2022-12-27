Proposal sent for formation of specialised police unit for metro rail: DMP chief

A proposal has been sent by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to form a separate specialised unit for the overall safety of Metro rail, said DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Tuesday.

Though it has been decided that a specialised new police unit named "Mass Rapid Transit Police" or "MRT Police" will be formed to ensure security and safety checks at every station of the metro rail, the DMP will do the job in the interim period," he added.



The metro rail will open a new horizon in Dhaka's public transport sector, said Golam Faruq.



"It is very important for public interest," he told reporters while talking to reporters after inspecting the overall security measures taken over the inauguration of metro rail at Main Depot of Uttara's Diabari.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first segment of metro rail- spanning Uttara (Diabari) to Agargaon, tomorrow (28 December).



Besides, the prime minister will also participate in a public meeting here and many VVIPs will join the meeting. For this reason, necessary security measures have been taken in the area to ensure their safety, added the DMP commissioner.

