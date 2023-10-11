Proper use of industrial waste, water requires combination of right technology: Speakers

The use of natural water from rivers and seas instead of underground water is being emphasised in industrial factories to reduce wastage, said speakers at a discussion on Tuesday (10 October).

During the discussion, organised by US-based DuPont Water Solutions Limited and its partner company Water Technology BD Ltd in Bangladesh, they also said various countries also emphasise reusing industrial waste by purifying it.

The speakers highlighted how Bangladesh can benefit from the use of water collected from the right source.

Chrys Fernandes, head of DuPont Water Solutions, said, "The safe use of water requires a combination of the right technology, he said that in recent times, investment in the industrial sector in Bangladesh is increasing, so industrial waste and water to ensure proper use, his company DuPont Water Solutions is ready to help."

At the event, Managing Director of Water Technology BD Ltd Engineer Muhammad Enamul Hanib said laws are being passed on the proper use of industrial waste and natural water internationally and Bangladesh is also following it. In such a situation, one has to be careful in using water to get the right market and appropriate price for the product.

"Industrial owners also need to be given the right idea of how to reuse water and waste through purification at low cost," he added.

Various water solutions experts in the country participated in this discussion on the right solutions and ideas for the use of water in industrial usage.