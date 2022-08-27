Proper use of extinguishers, awareness to axe fire incidents: Fire DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 09:38 pm

A three-day international expo on fire safety will be held from 24-26 November at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC)

Proper use of extinguishers, awareness to axe fire incidents: Fire DG

Proper use of the fire extinguishing equipment in offices and markets and awareness building among employees will bring down fire incidents, said Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general (DG) of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation are taking place in the country. Multi-storey buildings are being constructed and fire accidents are also increasing. We have dealt with 439 accidents including fire accidents in August alone," he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 8th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2022 at Gulshan Club in the capital on Saturday.

"Every fire incident is damaging our economy and destroying our resources. We need to be more aware of this. Whatever equipment we have, we need to know how to use it, said the Fire Service DG.

Organised by the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) in partnership with Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, the three-day expo will be held from 24-26 November at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

In this expo, products will be displayed in three categories: fire safety solutions, security solutions and automation. Hundreds of world-famous brands from 26 countries will participate in this fair.

Mentioning that the Fire Service conducts about 800 drills across the country every month, Brig Gen Md Main Uddin said, "We rehearse in multi-storey buildings, industrial areas, offices, schools and colleges. We are working to create awareness. There will be challenges, we have to move forward with them. This expo will work to increase awareness regarding fire safety."

ESSAB President Zahir Uddin Babar said the members of ESSAB are working continuously to ensure fire safety and security in the overall industry, trade and real estate sector of the country.

"For the most part, fires are caused by human actions. People being aware of their responsibilities regarding fire safety is therefore of the utmost importance. Whether people are able to leave the building or their home safely in the events of fire also depends on their actions," he said, adding that if people can act accordingly, the chances of a fire breaking out of control can be largely reduced.

BGMEA Vice-President Md Shahidullah Azim said, "The world-class workplace safety along with remarkable achievements of the RMG industry in the area of ​​sustainability has made Bangladesh a preferred choice of global buyers for sourcing garments."

"About 80% of our factories are fire safety compliant. Providing safety to workers is one of our responsibilities. We have to manage our business by ensuring safety first," he added.

International Code Council (ICC) Consultant Brigadier General (Retd) Ali Ahmed Khan, said, "We are not learning from accidents. We do not have a safety culture in sectors other than ready-made garments. We trade blame when accidents happen. A roadmap should be worked out to prevent accidents."

