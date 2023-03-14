Proper policies can boost EU investment in Bangladesh: EU ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 10:42 pm

Related News

Proper policies can boost EU investment in Bangladesh: EU ambassador

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 10:42 pm
Charles Whiteley. Photo: Collected
Charles Whiteley. Photo: Collected

Proper policies can further boost European Union's (EU) investment in Bangladesh as the EU-Bangladesh relationship continues to evolve, said EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley.   

"We have a wide range of relationships in Bangladesh. Now the relationship is really changing. Three main strands of this relationship are humanitarian assistance, trade and political relationship. And all of those are evolving," he said at a seminar in a capital hotel organised by the Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) on Tuesday. 

"We don't call ourselves development partners anymore. We need to go beyond that even though development remains an important part of that relationship. This relationship is moving from that kind of donor-recipient psychology to an eye-to-eye relationship," he said, adding that the EU is happy to have been part of the success story of Bangladesh.

About EU investment in Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley said, "We have $2 billion in FDI stock in Bangladesh, while in Vietnam it is $6 billion. I think that can change quickly if the policies are changed from the Bangladesh side. Yes, Bangladesh is a great place to do business," said the EU ambassador. 

Professor Dr M Abu Eusuf, executive director of RAPID, Felix Lolbitz, residential representative of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan spoke among others in the seminar.

About preventing money laundering issue from Bangladesh, Professor Dr Imtiaz Ahmed emphasised on the role played by the country where the money is invested.

However, Dr Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs advisor to the prime minister thinks, due to the lack of security in investment in the country, or when people do not get the real exchange rate, they tend to take money to the safe zone.

However, he believes global cooperation is needed to track the source of such illicit money.

Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, chairman of RAPID, in his keynote paper, said, if the GSP Plus policy that the EU is currently discussing is passed, Bangladesh will not get trade preferences in the largest export market after 2029. 

"In that case Bangladesh has to go for the FTA, for which compliance on 32 international conventions including EU carbon deal are required and Bangladesh is lagging behind in that regard," he added.

Top News

EU ambassador / EU investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

10h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

11h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

11h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

5h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

2h | TBS Today
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

4h | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

6h | TBS Current Affairs

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July