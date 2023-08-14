Proper drainage a must as flooding unavoidable in Chattogram: Mayor

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury blames hill cutting, silt accumulation in canals, reduced water carrying capacity of Karnaphuli River, and use of polythene for the port city's waterlogging situation.

"Due to climate change, flooding is unavoidable in Chattogram. Many developed cities of the world become flooded. But we have to take measures for proper drainage so that the water recedes as soon as possible," he told reporters after an inter-departmental coordination meeting to resolve Chattogram's waterlogging situation on Monday.

Representatives of various government departments attended the meeting held at the temporary office of the City Corporation in the Tigerpass area of the port city.

The city was waterlogged for five days caused by heavy and sustained rainfall, prompting finger-pointing between the Chittagong Development Authority and the Chittagong City Corporation, each attempting to shift blame through press conferences.

After Monday's coordination meeting, the mayor attributed the challenges the city faces to the confluence of climate change and a pervasive lack of public awareness.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the Karnaphuli River has borne the brunt of environmental degradation, with a distressing accumulation of a 7-foot expanse of polythene. Regrettably, only a fraction – a mere 4 feet – of this detrimental buildup was mitigated through capital dredging efforts, thereby precipitating a detrimental reduction in the river's water retention capacity.

The mayor underlined the pressing need for an elevation in societal consciousness, asserting that the root cause lies in the improper disposal of waste materials.

"Shockingly, a variety of items ranging from used polythene, discarded mattresses, and pillows, to even dead cows and goats, find their way into these canals."

"The waterlogging project director briefed the meeting, revealing that certain canals still retain sediment deposits, with the incomplete installation of sluice gates and pump houses at their entrances. This lapse has enabled tidal water to infiltrate the city. Additionally, a commitment was made to finish these tasks within a year," stated the mayor.

Furthermore, he elaborated, "Renovation efforts for 36 out of the 57 canals are already in progress. Regrettably, 21 of the remaining canals are encroached upon. To address this, the relevant project proposal has already been submitted."

Noting that this year's rainfall has broken the record of the last 30 years, the mayor said all government agencies must work in coordination to resolve the flooding and waterlogging.

The Water Development Board, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), and the city corporation have taken up four projects worth around Tk15,000 crore over the last eight years to solve the waterlogging in the city but no respite from the miseries.

Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Md Anwar Pasha, Chattogram Wasa Managing Director AKM Fazlullah, Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chief Engineer Mahmudul Hossain Khan, CDA Secretary Md Minhajur Rahman, Director of CDA Waterlogging Project Lt Col Md Shah Ali, representatives of Water Development Board, were among others present in the meeting.