Propaganda is being spread against RAB: Home Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
20 January, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 07:04 pm

Propaganda is being spread against RAB: Home Minister

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that propaganda is being spread against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) despite its important role against drug smuggling and militant activities.
  
"Those who had created the RAB during their regime now dislike the anti-crime elite forces despite its positive role against drug smuggling, food adulteration, piracy and extremism," he said while replying to a question from reporters after speaking at a working session of the DC conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.
 
The RAB has been working to control militancy and terrorism in the country, he said, adding that it is an injustice that the elite force is facing negative criticisms.
 
"We can say with a challenge that there is no country in the world where attacks and counter-attacks do not take place," he said.
 
Kamal, also heroic freedom fighter, said that police would not remain silent when someone picks up a weapon and fire to them. Counter firing from police will take place as part of their safety, he added.
 

 

