Sustainable growth hinges on responsible businesses in sectors beyond RMG: Labour rights bodies

Bangladesh's inclusive and sustainable growth will largely depend on ethical and socially responsible business practices beyond the apparel sector, according to local and international labour rights campaigners.

They emphasised the commitment to fostering decent work practices in plastic, tea, agriculture, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), leather and footwear industries alongside the RMG industry that has seen improvement in labour rights and decent work issues.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and Better Work Bangladesh (BWB) jointly organized a two-day consultation event styled: "Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) along Value Chain and Purchasing Practices" in Dhaka on 24-25 January, says a release.

"Responsible business conduct is key to sustainable and inclusive growth. This event is crucial to promoting responsible business conduct in business operations in Bangladesh, within and beyond the apparel sector, aligning with international instruments, such as the ILO MNE Declaration and United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, as well as global best practices," said Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO country director for Bangladesh.

"To do so, there is a need for a collective commitment from various stakeholders to facilitate a dialogue, fostering a general understanding of and promoting responsible business conduct across industries and supply chains. The other sectors can also learn from the Better Work Bangladesh experiences in RMG in last 10 years," he added.

Over 100 participants from various sectors, including government, trade unions, employers' organizations, enterprises, development partners, and civil society organisations took part at the two-day event.

As the world increasingly acknowledges the importance of responsible business practices and human rights due diligence in supply chains, the event provided further orientation to participants on business practices that translate decent work into action and addressed the roles and responsibilities of the different actors.

Avijit Chowdhury, an executive member of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), said, "We need to focus on economic diplomacy that highlights enhancing working conditions and elevating work standards. Adopting a holistic approach with a positive mindset to Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) is key."

Bangladesh is reviewing its investment policy to integrate decent work issues and promote sustainable investments through addressing technology use, skill development and ensuring compliance, the official added.

Haruta Hiroki, first secretary, head of Economic Department, the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, said, Japan places significant importance on business and human rights, upholding a commitment to responsible business conduct.

"Our focus on ethical and socially responsible business practices remained unwavering. We genuinely care about human rights issues, and our journey reflects a sincere commitment to fostering positive impact," Haruta added.

Wasim Zachariah, chairman of the standing committee on SDG Affairs, BGMEA, highlighted the importance of integrating RBC into business supply chain given the rising geopolitical tensions and economic shifts.

Babul Akhtar, senior vice-president, IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC), said, "We must prioritize creating safe working environments in collaboration with workers to align with international standards and RBC. It requires action and genuine commitment that ensures that workers are not only part of the dialogue but also integral part of impactful decisions within the RBC approach."