Promises made, not implemented by govt: minority leaders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 07:26 pm

Promises made, not implemented by govt: minority leaders

Leaders of Hindu, Buddhist, Christian communities hold strikes across the country demanding implementation of promises made in AL’s 2018 manifesto

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 07:26 pm
Promises made, not implemented by govt: minority leaders

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist and Christian Oikya Parishad has demanded quick implementation of the promises related to minority interests that the Awami League made in the 2018 election manifesto.

Leaders and activists of the platform put forward the demands at a day-long mass hunger strike, which started at 6am on Saturday, in front of the National Museum in the capital's Shahbag area.

The ruling party's promises include the enactment of Minority Protection Act, Elimination of Discrimination Act, Intestate Property Conservation Act, formation of the National Commission for Minorities, proper implementation of the Transfer of Entrusted Property Act, Hill Peace Accord and Hill Land Commission Act and setting up separate land commissions.

The present government is yet to deliver on a single promise, the Oikya Parishad leaders alleged.

They further said every government forgets the election manifesto after coming to power.

Manindra Kumar Nath, acting general secretary of the platform, said after the AL came to power, the promises made by the party have not been implemented.

Demanding implementation of those, day-long mass hunger strikes were held across the country.

Association for Land Reform in Bangladesh (ALRD) Executive Director Shamsul Huda said, "Fifty-two years after independence, minority people are being forced to hold mass hunger strikes for such demands, which were supposed to be realised. It is a matter of sorrow that every government forgets the election manifesto after coming to power."

Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said, "We have been demanding the proper implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord and the Hill Land Commission Act for long. Now, all the minority communities need to unite further."

Addressing the mass hunger strike, Workers Party politburo member and Member of Parliament Mustafa Lutfullah said, "Not even a single trial over communal violence has finished so far. If there had been a trial, this kind of violence would have stopped."

Earlier on 24 March this year, the Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad submitted a memorandum, signed by nearly two and a half lakh people, to the Prime Minister's Office, demanding the execution of the promises made in the election manifesto.

As there was no initiative to implement the promises, they held protest rallies across the country on 16 July. Then, they arranged simultaneous mass hunger strikes across the country.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

8h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

5h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

10h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

1h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

1h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

4h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning