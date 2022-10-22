Promises made, not implemented by govt: minority leaders

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist and Christian Oikya Parishad has demanded quick implementation of the promises related to minority interests that the Awami League made in the 2018 election manifesto.

Leaders and activists of the platform put forward the demands at a day-long mass hunger strike, which started at 6am on Saturday, in front of the National Museum in the capital's Shahbag area.

The ruling party's promises include the enactment of Minority Protection Act, Elimination of Discrimination Act, Intestate Property Conservation Act, formation of the National Commission for Minorities, proper implementation of the Transfer of Entrusted Property Act, Hill Peace Accord and Hill Land Commission Act and setting up separate land commissions.

The present government is yet to deliver on a single promise, the Oikya Parishad leaders alleged.

They further said every government forgets the election manifesto after coming to power.

Manindra Kumar Nath, acting general secretary of the platform, said after the AL came to power, the promises made by the party have not been implemented.

Demanding implementation of those, day-long mass hunger strikes were held across the country.

Association for Land Reform in Bangladesh (ALRD) Executive Director Shamsul Huda said, "Fifty-two years after independence, minority people are being forced to hold mass hunger strikes for such demands, which were supposed to be realised. It is a matter of sorrow that every government forgets the election manifesto after coming to power."

Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said, "We have been demanding the proper implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord and the Hill Land Commission Act for long. Now, all the minority communities need to unite further."

Addressing the mass hunger strike, Workers Party politburo member and Member of Parliament Mustafa Lutfullah said, "Not even a single trial over communal violence has finished so far. If there had been a trial, this kind of violence would have stopped."

Earlier on 24 March this year, the Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad submitted a memorandum, signed by nearly two and a half lakh people, to the Prime Minister's Office, demanding the execution of the promises made in the election manifesto.

As there was no initiative to implement the promises, they held protest rallies across the country on 16 July. Then, they arranged simultaneous mass hunger strikes across the country.