Proloy gang: DU suspends 2 students for involvement in criminal activities

Dhaka University authorities have suspended two students of 2020-21 academic session for their involvement in anti-disciplinary activities, misconduct and tarnishing image of the university.

Those suspended are Naimur Rahman Durjoy of Anthropology Department and Sakib Ferdous of International Business Department, both members DU based of 'Proloy' gang, known for criminal activities.

The university authorities issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday.

The notice also asked the suspended students to explain in written in next seven days why they will not be expelled from the university.

They were arrested and sent to jail on Monday on charge of assaulting a student of Dhaka University in front of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall on 25 March.

Sadia Afroz Khan, mother of victim Jobayer, filed a case accusing 24 students ( Proloy gang members) with Shahabag police station on 26 March.

According to the complaint, the gang members beat up Jobayer in front of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall of Dhaka University.