Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes, PM Hasina tells UNHCR

Bangladesh

UNB
24 May, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 02:13 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are getting frustrated due to prolonged uncertainty over repatriation to their homeland, Myanmar.

"Such uncertainty has a great potential risk as it entices many to get involved in criminal activities," she told the visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Fillippo Grandi who called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

The premier said that her government is facilitating informal education following Myanmar's curriculum and language as well as skill development activities similar to options available in Rakhine state, the home of the Rohingyas.

She said a deep forest in Ukhia, where most of over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals live, has been destroyed in a big blow to the environment in this southern part of the country.

"They are reducing the forest by cutting trees and thus creating great environmental hazards in the area," she said.

Hasina said that her government has arranged temporary shelter for the Rohingyas in Bhashan Char Island ensuring all sorts of facilities.

"Our government has developed Bhashan Char with all amenities to temporarily shelter 100,000 Rohingyas," she said.

She said so far 30,000 Rohingyas have been shifted there.

She also mentioned that each year some 45,000 babies are born in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh.

She appreciated UNHCR's role in supporting refugees, stateless and displaced people worldwide.

Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin, PMO Senior Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh Johannes van der Klaauw were present during the meeting.

