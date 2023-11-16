UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 02:46 pm

Related News

UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus

Underscoring the need for improving the situation in Rakhine state by the Government of Myanmar for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingyas to the country, the Bangladesh representative urged the international community, including ASEAN, to continue their support in this regard

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 02:46 pm
The representative of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York talks about Rohingya repatriation.
The representative of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York talks about Rohingya repatriation.

The third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly adopted the annual resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar by consensus on Wednesday (15 November).

Jointly tabled by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), the resolution was cosponsored by 114 countries, marking the highest level of international support since 2017, said a press release.

The resolution highlighted several critical developments - commending the generosity and humanitarian support of the Government of Bangladesh in hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya including its extensive investments in the Bhashan Char project.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Referring to the deteriorating political situation in Myanmar, it calls upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and create a conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate the voluntary, safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

It welcomed the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022), in which the Council demanded an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout Myanmar.

It also called for swift implementation of the ASEAN's five-point consensus to expedite the repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Noting the ongoing justice and accountability processes, the resolution welcomed the developments in the case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the Prosecution of the International Criminal Court.

Member states have been urged to continue their humanitarian support to the Rohingya living in Bangladesh in the spirit of responsibility and burden sharing.

"Bangladesh is a small country with a high density of population and very limited resources. The protracted presence of the Rohingyas in our territory is not an option. They must have to return to their homeland, Myanmar." said the Representative of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York while addressing the meeting following the adoption of the resolution.

Underscoring the need for improving the situation in Rakhine State the Government of Myanmar for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar, Bangladesh's representative urged the international community including ASEAN to continue their support in this regard.

Pending the Rohingya's return to Myanmar, she stressed, among other priorities, the need for adequate funding from international partners for those living in temporary camps in Bangladesh.

Given the intensive political polarisation amid various global conflicts, the adoption of the resolution, with an unprecedented level of co-sponsorship, sends a powerful signal of global solidarity and renewed commitment to addressing the Rohingya crisis.

Bangladesh extended deep appreciation to OIC and EU for their leadership in keeping this important matter high on the UN agenda.

Top News

Rohingya / Myanmar / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

31m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World