UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus

The representative of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York talks about Rohingya repatriation.

The third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly adopted the annual resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar by consensus on Wednesday (15 November).

Jointly tabled by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), the resolution was cosponsored by 114 countries, marking the highest level of international support since 2017, said a press release.

The resolution highlighted several critical developments - commending the generosity and humanitarian support of the Government of Bangladesh in hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya including its extensive investments in the Bhashan Char project.

Referring to the deteriorating political situation in Myanmar, it calls upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and create a conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate the voluntary, safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

It welcomed the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022), in which the Council demanded an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout Myanmar.

It also called for swift implementation of the ASEAN's five-point consensus to expedite the repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Noting the ongoing justice and accountability processes, the resolution welcomed the developments in the case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the Prosecution of the International Criminal Court.

Member states have been urged to continue their humanitarian support to the Rohingya living in Bangladesh in the spirit of responsibility and burden sharing.

"Bangladesh is a small country with a high density of population and very limited resources. The protracted presence of the Rohingyas in our territory is not an option. They must have to return to their homeland, Myanmar." said the Representative of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York while addressing the meeting following the adoption of the resolution.

Underscoring the need for improving the situation in Rakhine State the Government of Myanmar for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar, Bangladesh's representative urged the international community including ASEAN to continue their support in this regard.

Pending the Rohingya's return to Myanmar, she stressed, among other priorities, the need for adequate funding from international partners for those living in temporary camps in Bangladesh.

Given the intensive political polarisation amid various global conflicts, the adoption of the resolution, with an unprecedented level of co-sponsorship, sends a powerful signal of global solidarity and renewed commitment to addressing the Rohingya crisis.

Bangladesh extended deep appreciation to OIC and EU for their leadership in keeping this important matter high on the UN agenda.