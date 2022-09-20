Prolonged gunfight, shelling in Myanmar-broder near Ukhiya

Amid shooting and shelling near Ghumdhum border of Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban inside Myanmar, gunfire and mortal shelling are now heard on the border of Ukhiya spreadinng panic among the locals.

Palongkhali Union Parishad Chairman M Gafur Uddin Chowdhury, confirming the matter to The Business Standard, said that on Tuesday (20 September) morning, loud noises of firing and shelling were heard from inside Myanmar at the Anjumanpara border of Ukhiya.

He said that from 7am to 7:45am on Tuesday, there was continuous shelling and mortar fire inside Myanmar.

"The settlements bordering Anjumanpara of Ukhiya are trembling with the sound of these bullets and mortar shells, as a result, the border residents are panicking. After 45 minutes of shelling in the morning, there was no further shelling or gunfire heard inside Myanmar, he said.

The shooting has been reported to the concerned administration, he added.

Gafur Uddin Chowdhury further said he has received instructions from local administration to evacuate residents living between 300 and 500 metres from the border's zero point.

100 such families at potential risk have been surveyed and listed.

"If any kind of adverse situation occurs at the border, measures to take these people to a shelter will be ensured. The list of hundreds of vulnerable families has already been handed over to the administration," he informed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Mamunur Rashid said that if the residents living near the Ukhiya border or people's representatives claim that gunfire is coming from Myanmar, only then it is correct.

"We are monitoring the border situation and BGB is on alert at the border," he added.

A tense situation has prevailed at the Ghumdhum border of Naikhongchhari in Bandarban for more than one month. On the other side of the border, some 24,000 people of Tumbru and Baishfari areas of Ghumdhum Union are spending their days in fear due to the sound of mortar shells, bullets and various heavy weapons from Myanmar.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, some mortar shells fired by Myanmar landed in Konarpara and Zero Point shelter camps in Bangladesh.

Although the Konarpara mortar shell did not explode, one Rohingya was killed and 5 others injured when the mortar shell hit the zero point.

Rohingyas claim that the Myanmar forces are firing bullets and mortar shells in a planned manner.

Bangladesh has strongly protested the actions by summoning Myanmar's ambassador to Bangladesh four times so far.

However, as Naypyidaw is not deterred, the government is thinking of informing the United Nations about the happenings.