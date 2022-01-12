Projects of govt agencies key barrier to a planned city: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has blamed projects of various government agencies -- including the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) -- for creating obstructions in building a planned city.

"We are trying to rebuild the unplanned Dhaka South as a planned city and give it a planned shape. But with their projects, various government agencies are unexpectedly hampering our advancement in making a planned city," he said, talking to reporters after visiting the waste removal activities at Jirani canal in the capital's Gudaraghat area, on Wednesday.

He said, "Last year, we undertook programs for the removal of waste and silt from canals to prevent waterlogging. That year, people living in Dhaka dwellers enjoyed the benefit of these activities."

"Development programmes are going on to improve the infrastructure of Dhaka South, by identifying the places where the water-logging remained in the past year. The people of Dhaka have gradually started to reap its benefits," the mayor said.

"We undertook a project to recover canals, but it has still not seen the light of day. We are working on sending the project back to the ministry," he added.

The mayor also said, "From the very first day of taking charge, we have freed the canals and removed waste from them. We have also undertaken a project for a permanent solution, but until the project is passed… until we start work on the project, we are not able to reach a solution."

"The work of the corporation is to free the city of encroachment and that is being done regularly, but to take action against land grabbers and the illegal encroachment of canals is the administration's responsibility," said Mayor Taposh.