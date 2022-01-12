Projects of govt agencies key barrier to a planned city: Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Projects of govt agencies key barrier to a planned city: Taposh

It is the administration’s duty to take action against land grabbers and the illegal encroachment on canals, he says

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 10:09 pm
Projects of govt agencies key barrier to a planned city: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has blamed projects of various government agencies -- including the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) -- for creating obstructions in building a planned city.

"We are trying to rebuild the unplanned Dhaka South as a planned city and give it a planned shape. But with their projects, various government agencies are unexpectedly hampering our advancement in making a planned city," he said, talking to reporters  after visiting the waste removal activities at Jirani canal in the capital's Gudaraghat area, on Wednesday.

He said, "Last year, we undertook programs for the removal of waste and silt from canals to prevent waterlogging. That year, people living in Dhaka dwellers enjoyed the benefit of these activities." 

"Development programmes are going on to improve the infrastructure of Dhaka South, by identifying the places where the water-logging remained in the past year. The people of Dhaka have gradually started to reap its benefits," the mayor said. 

"We undertook a project to recover canals, but it has still not seen the light of day.  We are working on sending the project back to the ministry," he added. 

The mayor also said, "From the very first day of taking charge, we have freed the canals and removed waste from them. We have also undertaken a project for a permanent solution, but until the project is passed… until we start work on the project, we are not able to reach a solution."

"The work of the corporation is to free the city of encroachment and that is being done regularly, but to take action against land grabbers and the illegal encroachment of canals is the administration's responsibility," said Mayor Taposh.

Top News

DSCC Mayor Taposh / blames / government agencies / Planned city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

9h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

11h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

2h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

5h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

7h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found