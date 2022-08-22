Professor Sabrina Flora's condition unchanged

Professor Sabrina Flora's condition unchanged

Meerjady Sabrina Flora who gained fame during the pandemic for Covid-19 briefings, has been put on life support in a Singapore hospital

Photo: UNB.
Additional Director General (Planning and Development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora's medical condition remained unchanged as of Monday (22 August) morning.

Doctors said her ventilator support will need to increase following the procedure for at least 1-2 days but her lung health should improve thereafter, said family sources. 

Meerjady Sabrina Flora who gained fame during the pandemic for Covid-19 briefings, has been put on life support in a Singapore hospital. She has been undergoing treatment at National University Hospital in Singapore for the last 10-12 days, DGHS Director General Professor ABM Khurshid Alam told The Business Standard on Sunday (21 August).

Prof Sabrina Flora on life support

He said Sabrina Flora was diagnosed with acute cholangitis, a pancreatic disease. After undergoing Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) she developed various complications.

ERCP is a technique that combines the use of endoscopy and fluoroscopy to diagnose and treat certain problems of the biliary or pancreatic ductal systems. She was later receiving dialysis for kidney failure and subsequently suffered a heart failure. She was put on life support after that.

Before being taken to Singapore, she was hospitalised in Dhaka for a few days, he added.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora is a professor of epidemiology and also a public health specialist. Currently serving as the additional director general (Planning and Development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), her news briefings on Covid-19 in 2020 since the virus outbreak in Bangladesh have gained her fame across the country.

She is the chair of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for Covid-19 Vaccines in Bangladesh.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora

