Professor Khairul Hossain takes charge as PKSF chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:05 pm

Related News

Professor Khairul Hossain takes charge as PKSF chairman

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:05 pm
Professor Khairul Hossain takes charge as PKSF chairman

Professor Dr M Khairul Hossain has joined as the chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF). 

Upon his arrival at PKSF Bhaban this morning, outgoing Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad welcomed him with flowers. Senior officials of PKSF were present there, reads a press release.  

After taking charge, he paid tribute by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32. At that time, he stood there in silence for a while as a sign of respect to the Father of the Nation.   

Earlier on 12 September, the government appointed Professor Dr M Khairul Hossain as the new Chairman of PKSF for the next three years. He succeeds Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad who took the office on 15 November 2009. 

Before joining PKSF, Dr Hossain served as a Professor of the Finance Department, University of Dhaka. He also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB). 
 

Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

11h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

11h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

4h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

8h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

22h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

1d | TBS Stories