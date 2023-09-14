Professor Khairul Hossain takes charge as PKSF chairman

Professor Dr M Khairul Hossain has joined as the chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).

Upon his arrival at PKSF Bhaban this morning, outgoing Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad welcomed him with flowers. Senior officials of PKSF were present there, reads a press release.

After taking charge, he paid tribute by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32. At that time, he stood there in silence for a while as a sign of respect to the Father of the Nation.

Earlier on 12 September, the government appointed Professor Dr M Khairul Hossain as the new Chairman of PKSF for the next three years. He succeeds Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad who took the office on 15 November 2009.

Before joining PKSF, Dr Hossain served as a Professor of the Finance Department, University of Dhaka. He also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

