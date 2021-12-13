Prof Selim’s death: Closure of Kuet extended till 23 Dec

The closure of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) has been extended till 23 December amid tension gripping the campus over the unusual death of Prof Dr Mohammad Selim Hossain.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of Kuet syndicate on Sunday night, said spokesperson of Kuet's Public Relations and Information Department Robiul Islam Sohag.

Earlier on 3 December, the university was declared closed till 13 December over the death of Prof Dr Selim Hossain allegedly due to mental torture and harassment of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists. The students were asked to leave their residential halls by 4:00pm on that day.

Besides, a five-member probe committee was formed over the death which was asked to submit its report within 10 days.

But the committee could not complete the investigation by this time. Considering the recommendation of the probe body, the authorities extended the closure of the institution.

Prof Selim, 38, a teacher of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department at the university, was also the provost of Lalan Shah Hall.

According to faculty members of the university, Prof Selim died hours after some Chhatra League activists led by Sadman Nahyan Sejan, general secretary of Kuet Chhatra League, allegedly confined the teacher to his office and mentally tortured him to accept their choice as dining manager of Lalan Shah Hall for December.

During this confinement the teacher was allegedly subjected to abuses, humiliation and threat, his colleagues said.