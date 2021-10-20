Prof Saleemul named 4th in list for global climate change influencers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 02:47 pm

Prof. Saleemul Huq. Photo: Collected
Professor Saleemul Huq – director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) – has been named among the 20 most influential climate change figures in the world.

A recently published report titled "Environmental Sustainability: A Study into Tech Brands' Perception and Impact" – ranked the Bangladeshi scientists at the fourth spot on the list.

The Onalytica report analyzed the influencers' topical influence on Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as how much they are referenced within blogs and online media.

The influencers that have been recognized reach an engaged audience of two million.

The Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) professor is an associate of the International Institute on Environment and Development (IIED) in the UK.

He is the chair of the Expert Advisory Group for the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and also serves as a senior adviser on locally-led adaptation for the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA), headquartered in the Netherlands.

Huq – who has hundreds of articles published – is an expert on climate change in the most vulnerable developing countries and has been a lead author of the third, fourth and fifth assessment reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The professor is also an advisor to the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

