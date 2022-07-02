Prof Ratan Siddiqui's house attacked in Uttara

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 10:58 am

Prof Ratan Siddiqui's house attacked in Uttara

The incident took place post-Jumma prayers on Friday when the professor asked a group of people to clear the entrance of his house to park his car

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 10:58 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A group of agitated people has allegedly attacked the residence of Professor Dr Ratan Siddiqui, former chairman of the National Curricula and Textbook Board (NCTB) and vice-president of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, in the capital's Uttara.

The incident took place post-Jumma prayers on Friday when the professor asked a group of people to clear the entrance of his house to park his car.

Dr Ratan Siddiqui alleged that hundreds of people attacked the gate of his house and tried to break it down, chanting slogans against his family and labelling them as "anti-Islam".

He said, "I was returning home with my wife on Friday afternoon when we saw a motorbike parked in front of our gate blocking the driveway.

"As we asked the motorcyclist to move the two-wheeler, he started a squabble on the false allegations that I had mocked the religion. The group also misbehaved with my wife."  

"Soon after hundreds of people joined them – including locals and worshipers in the mosque opposite to my house – and physically assaulted my chauffeur and me," he added.

According to police, Friday's altercation was over parking a motorcycle which was later settled.

Speaking with the media, Md Morshed Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP-Uttara zone), said, "Someone parked his motorcycle in front of the professor's house and went to pray in the adjacent mosque. 

"When Dr Ratan returned home in his car, the chauffeur honked to remove the vehicle from the driveway of his building. This angered the worshippers there and ensued a heated exchange."

Asked if any complaints have been lodged in this regard, DC Morshed Alam said, "We are yet to receive any complaints from any of the parties involved."

Top News

Professor Ratan Siddiqui

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

3h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1d | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

1d | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

1d | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation