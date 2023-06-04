Prof Nurul Islam the pioneer of economics education in Bangladesh: eminent economists

Late Professor Nurul Islam was the pioneer of economics education and research in Bangladesh, eminent economists said at a seminar in the capital yesterday.

"Professor Nurul Islam is the father of modern economics education and research in Bangladesh. He was the master of masters," said economist Wahid Uddin Mahmud, who was also a student of Nurul Islam. "The professor with his sharp arguments shaped the foundation of the Liberation War from an economics perspective," he added.

Mashiur Rahman, economic advisor to the Prime Minister, said Prof Nurul Islam is an honour to all of us. "He played a major role in raising the issues of discrimination in East and West Pakistan and in bringing the Six Points into action. We will always remember him for his invaluable contributions."

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Mohammed Farasuddin added that Prof Nurul Islam was not only a teacher, he was also the guardian of his students.

The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) organised the discussion titled "Nurul Islam: Perspectives from Different Generations" to show honour and gratitude towards the late professor.

Nurul Islam, who was also the key architect of Bangladesh's Planning Commission, passed away in Washington, DC early last month. He was 94.

As a close aide to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the then prime minister, Prof Islam led a team of young economists who shaped the reconstruction and development policy for the war-torn, newly independent country.

Taking part in the programme, lawyer Dr Kamal Hussain said, "I first met Nurul Islam at the Pakistan Student Convention in Chicago. There were over a hundred students from West Pakistan, but four from East Pakistan. We discussed this disparity and worked together to address it."

Politician Rashed Khan Menon said Nurul Islam worked for the establishment of economic equality in the country after the independence.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman said on the occasion that Nurul Islam moved to the United States via India and started the struggle for freedom as the genocide started on the night of 25 March 1971. After independence, he left the World Bank and joined the Planning Commission.

Quoting Professor Rehman Sobhan, Matiur Rahman said, Nurul Islam is a perfect economist. He also added that Nurul Islam regularly wrote on the issues of personal freedom, democracy, abuse of power, lack of transparency, corruption and religious fundamentalism.

The chief guest of the event, Planning Minister MA Mannan, said Nurul Islam gave importance to the emergence of a strong middle class in the transition of Bangladesh's economy. His way of thinking was consistent with the economy of Bangladesh.

Binayak Sen, director general of BIDS, said that Professor Nurul Islam worked for independence and the country.