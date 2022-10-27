Prof Harun gets Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Gold Medal

Eminent Nephrologist Professor Harun-Ur- Rashid was accorded Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Gold Medal-2020 for his outstanding contribution to the field of healthcare service.

National Professor AK Azad Khan handed over the Medal to him in a ceremony held at Dhaka Ahsania Mission Auditorium in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Thursday, reads a press release.

Prof AK Azad Khan said, "Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah is a man of versatile talents. The contribution he has made in the establishment of Dhaka University needs to be focused on everyone."

"Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah was religious but he was not a fanatic. We have a lot to learn from his life," he also said.

Dr Harun-Ur- Rashid said, "We are working on how to reduce the cost of kidney dialysis and to diagnose and cure kidney disease at its earliest stage. Making people aware is a very difficult task but we continue to do this."

It is necessary to do a urine and blood sugar test only after the age of 40 years. Walk for 30 minutes every day, he advised.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission Vice President Professor Dr Kazi Shariful Alam read out the brief introduction of the gold medalist.

In 2003, he established the Kidney Foundation of Bangladesh and became the Founder President. He started a not-for-profit hospital and Institute for the treatment of kidney disease, dialysis, and transplantation for the poor.

Kidney Foundation hospital has now become the largest dialysis and transplant centre in the country.

Prof Dr Harun has been working as a Professor and Chief Consultant in Nephrology at Kidney Foundation Hospital and Research Institute since 2009, according to the Kidney Foundation.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission President Kazi Rafiqul Alam presided over the award ceremony.

Founder Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University and South-East University and renowned Nuclear Scientist Professor Dr M Shamsher Ali, Managing Director Kidney Foundation Hospital and Research Institute Tini Ferdous Rashid were discussants in the programme.

Since 1985, Dhaka Ahsania Mission has been awarding eminent personalities with the gold medal in the name of its founder Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah for their outstanding contributions in different fields at the national level.