Prof Anu Muhammad out of danger: Health minister

Economist Anu Muhammad, also a professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, is now out of danger following a train accident yesterday (21 April) that resulted in the severing of his left leg's toes.

"Professor Anu Muhammad is out of danger, and his physical condition is stable. He has been transferred from Dhaka Medical College (DMC) to the burn institute, where he is receiving treatment under constant observation," Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (22 April).

The minister visited Anu Muhammad at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute around 12:30pm.

During the visit, he informed reporters that a medical board has been formed and it will decide on the next steps for his treatment.

While talking to the media, Dr Samanta Lal said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being regularly briefed about Professor Anu Muhammad's medical condition.

He said, "The prime minister called me and inquired about Anu Muhammad. I explained everything to her in detail. The premier instructed us to provide the best possible treatment.

"She has been notified about the formation of a medical board to oversee his case, and we will continue to update her on the decisions made by the board."

"We will do our best to ensure that Anu Mohammad can return to his workplace. Immediate tests are being planned, and efforts are underway to schedule surgery on his feet at the earliest," said the health minister.

Professor Anu Muhammad suffered the severing of his left leg's toes in a train accident in the capital's Khilgaon area. The accident took place around 11am yesterday as he disembarked from a train returning from Dinajpur.

Doctors at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) said that all toes on his left foot were amputated, and he sustained damage to the big toe on his right foot.

Professor Khandkar M Ashraful Munim, chairman of the Department of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, told The Business Standard, "While returning from Dinajpur by train, it made a brief stop at Khilgaon. During this pause, Anu sir tried to get down at the request of his fellow traveler. The crowded train and the proximity of his residence prompted the suggestion."

Reportedly, the esteemed economist was returning from Dinajpur' Phulbari after attending an event.