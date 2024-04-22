Prof Anu Muhammad out of danger: Health minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 03:50 pm

Related News

Prof Anu Muhammad out of danger: Health minister

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 03:50 pm
File Photo: Anu Muhammad, Professor, Deapartment of Economics, Jahangirnagar University
File Photo: Anu Muhammad, Professor, Deapartment of Economics, Jahangirnagar University

Economist Anu Muhammad, also a professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, is now out of danger following a train accident yesterday (21 April) that resulted in the severing of his left leg's toes.

"Professor Anu Muhammad is out of danger, and his physical condition is stable. He has been transferred from Dhaka Medical College (DMC) to the burn institute, where he is receiving treatment under constant observation," Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (22 April).

The minister visited Anu Muhammad at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute around 12:30pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the visit, he informed reporters that a medical board has been formed and it will decide on the next steps for his treatment.

While talking to the media, Dr Samanta Lal said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being regularly briefed about Professor Anu Muhammad's medical condition.

He said, "The prime minister called me and inquired about Anu Muhammad. I explained everything to her in detail. The premier instructed us to provide the best possible treatment.

"She has been notified about the formation of a medical board to oversee his case, and we will continue to update her on the decisions made by the board."

"We will do our best to ensure that Anu Mohammad can return to his workplace. Immediate tests are being planned, and efforts are underway to schedule surgery on his feet at the earliest," said the health minister.

Professor Anu Muhammad suffered the severing of his left leg's toes in a train accident in the capital's Khilgaon area. The accident took place around 11am  yesterday as he disembarked from a train returning from Dinajpur.

Doctors at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) said that all toes on his left foot were amputated, and he sustained damage to the big toe on his right foot.

Professor Khandkar M Ashraful Munim, chairman of the Department of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, told The Business Standard,  "While returning from Dinajpur by train, it made a brief stop at Khilgaon. During this pause, Anu sir tried to get down at the request of his fellow traveler. The crowded train and the proximity of his residence prompted the suggestion."

Reportedly, the esteemed economist was returning from Dinajpur' Phulbari after attending an event.

Top News

Anu Muhammad / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

7h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

27m | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

2h | Videos
Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

3h | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

3h | Videos