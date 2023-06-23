Prof Abul Barkat honoured with 'The Order of Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon' award

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Professor Abul Barkat has been conferred with 'The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon' of the Japanese Government in recognition of his contribution to laying a strong foundation of Japanese studies in the academic sphere in Bangladesh.

The conferment ceremony was held at the official residence of Iwama Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh on Thursday (22 June).

Ambassador Iwama conveyed his sincere gratitude to Prof Barkat for his outstanding contribution to the creation of the Department of Japanese Studies at Dhaka University. He mentioned, "In his 41 years of illustrious career, Prof Barkat had undertaken many crucial roles, and one such role was the establishment of the Department of Japanese Studies in the University of Dhaka, the most esteemed educational institution in Bangladesh".

Prof Barkat contributed to the development of the Japan Study Center (JSC), as a director since 2012. In 2014, during the Prime Minister of Japan late Shinzo Abe's visit to Bangladesh, both countries pledged to further strengthen research activities conducted by the "Japan Study Center".

In 2018, Japan Study Centre was upgraded to the Department of Japanese Studies at the University of Dhaka. This initiative has led students at Japanese Studies in the University to be able to attain a bachelor's and master's degree at the department.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Associate Professor Dr Abdullah-Al-Mamun, Chairman of the Department of Japanese Studies, University of Dhaka attended the ceremony to celebrate the great contribution of Prof Abul Barkat.

