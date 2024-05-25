Products worth Tk13cr sold at 11th SME Fair

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 07:26 pm

People throng stalls at the 11th National SME Product Fair 2024 in Dhaka. Photo taken today (25 May). Photo: TBS
People throng stalls at the 11th National SME Product Fair 2024 in Dhaka. Photo taken today (25 May). Photo: TBS

The 11th National Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Product Fair 2024 saw product sales of Tk13 crore and orders worth Tk20 crore, which is the highest compared to previous years.

Rashedul Karim Munna, director of SME Foundation, made the announcement while talking to reporters at the fair today (25 May).

The 7-day-long fair, held from 19-25 May in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center, will end today at 10pm.

More than 350 SMEs are participating in the fair this year, of which about 60% are women entrepreneurs.

Salahuddin Mahmud, managing director (additional charge) of SME Foundation, said about 10,000 entrepreneurs visited the stalls of banks and financial institutions in the fair and about 1,000 entrepreneurs applied for loans.

The SME Foundation organises this fair every year to encourage and promote SMEs.   

In the 10th National SME Product Fair 2022, products worth Tk12.15 crore were sold and vendors received product orders worth Tk19.36 crore.

SME Fair / SME

