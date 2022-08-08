Production resumes at Barapukuria coal mine 

Barapukuria coal mine has resumed production from Saturday after a closure of six days.

The authorities suspended coal production on 30 July after 90 workers of the coal mine tested positive for Covid-19.

Saiful Islam Sarkar, managing director of Barapukuria coal mine, said production at the mine resumed at 6pm Saturday (6 August).

He said that 750 metric tonnes of coal were lifted in 24 hours on the first day and 950 metric tonnes on the next day.

"Coal mining will start in full swing within the next 15-20 days when around 2,000-2,200 metric tonnes of coal are expected to be lifted per day," he added.

According to the mine insiders, authorities suspended coal production on 30 April due to depletion of reserves from phase 1310 of the mine.

Later, the phase was declared abandoned. Then, the authorities started process of lifting coal from phase 1306.

The authorities started the experimental production on 27 July but suspended the production on 30 July after a number of workers were infected with coronavirus.