Production resumes at Barapukuria coal mine 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

Production resumes at Barapukuria coal mine 

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 05:34 pm
Barapukuria coal mine. Photo/Courtesy
Barapukuria coal mine. Photo/Courtesy

Barapukuria coal mine has resumed production from Saturday after a closure of six days.

The authorities suspended coal production on 30 July after 90 workers of the coal mine tested positive for Covid-19.

Saiful Islam Sarkar, managing director of Barapukuria coal mine, said production at the mine resumed at 6pm Saturday (6 August). 

He said that 750 metric tonnes of coal were lifted in 24 hours on the first day and 950 metric tonnes on the next day.

"Coal mining will start in full swing within the next 15-20 days when around 2,000-2,200 metric tonnes of coal are expected to be lifted per day," he added.

According to the mine insiders, authorities suspended coal production on 30 April due to depletion of reserves from phase 1310 of the mine. 

Later, the phase was declared abandoned. Then, the authorities started process of lifting coal from phase 1306. 

The authorities started the experimental production on 27 July but suspended the production on 30 July after a number of workers were infected with coronavirus.

Top News

Barapukuria coal mine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

6h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla