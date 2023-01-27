Production remains halted in 8 Ctg power plants

Energy

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 04:17 pm

Related News

Production remains halted in 8 Ctg power plants

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 04:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eight power plants in Chattogram have been sitting idle without producing any electricity. 

Six of them have been shut down recently due to gas and oil shortages whereas the rest two (Kaptai and Teknaf) have been idle for a long time now. 

Apart from this, 4 units out of 5 units of the country's only hydropower station in Kaptai are closed due to lack of water.

Only 812 MW are being produced from 13 operational power plants. Due to this, port city residents have to endure load shedding even during winter.

According to Power Development Board (PBD) Chattogram regional power generation and distribution centre data, the two units of 210 MW and 420 MW thermal power plants in Raujan require 45 million and 90 million cubic feet of gas to fully operate.

38 million cubic feet of gas is required to keep the Shikalbaha 150 MW power plant operational and another 60 MW power plant in Shikalbaha requires 17 million cubic feet of gas. All four power plants are now closed due to gas shortage.

Private power plants - the 24 MW Regent Power Plant, and 100 MW Energypac are also closed.

Apart from this, out of the 5 units of the country's only hydroelectric station in Kaptai, 4 units are closed due to lack of water. Only one unit (Unit No. 2) is functional - generating only 30 MW of electricity.

Kaptai Hydro Power Plant Manager Engineer ATM Abduzzahe said, "It is not possible to start units 1, 3, 4 and 5 due to lack of water in Kaptai Lake. The water level in Kaptai Lake was 85.63 mean sea level (MSL) till Thursday; according to the rule curve in the lake, the current level of water should be 101.21. Unit no. 2 was out of production for a long time due to a fault. Currently, the unit is renovated and operational. From where 30 megawatts of electricity are being produced." 

However, PDB Chattogram (South Region) Chief Engineer (Distribution) Rezaul Karim said, "There is no load shedding in Chattogram now. 812 megawatts of electricity are being produced in Chattogram from public and private power plants. Demand is also 812 MW." 

Bangladesh / Top News

Power Plant / Gas Shortage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

5h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

6h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

6h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

20h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

21h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

23h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund