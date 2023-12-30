Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine temporarily suspended

The authorities concerned said some 1.95 lakh metric tonnes of coal are now in stock for the Barapukuria Coal-fired Power Plant

A huge environmental cost for not so viable a project: An aerial view of two lakes caused by earth subsidence as a result of coal mining at Barapukuria of Phulbari upazila in Dinajpur. As many as 204 acres of farmland in Jigagari, Kalupara and Moupukur villages have been lost because of the two lakes. Photo: Mumit M
A huge environmental cost for not so viable a project: An aerial view of two lakes caused by earth subsidence as a result of coal mining at Barapukuria of Phulbari upazila in Dinajpur. As many as 204 acres of farmland in Jigagari, Kalupara and Moupukur villages have been lost because of the two lakes. Photo: Mumit M

The production at Barapukuria Coal Mine remained suspended from yesterday on a temporary basis, said authorities at the coal mine.

The production at the coal mine will resume within February after relocating all machinery in new phases, said Deputy General Manager of the coal mine, Rashed Kamal.

A total of 2.71 lakh metric tonnes of coal was lifted under the current 1412 phase, and coal extraction under the 1209 phase will be resumed within February after maintenance work, he said.

The authorities concerned said some 1.95 lakh metric tonnes of coal are now in stock for the Barapukuria Coal-fired Power Plant.

Abdullah Al Mamun, manager of the power plant, said there are three units of 525 MW capacity in the power plant, and there is enough coal to operate the power plant for two months.

Bangladesh coal-based power plants / Barapukuria coal mine / Coal Mine

