Process underway to remove Matiur from Sonali Bank board: FM Hasan

The process is underway to remove National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman from the board of directors of Sonali Bank, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (23 June).

Earlier today, Matiur was removed from his posts as a NBR member and president of the NBR Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal.

An investigation has also been launched into the allegations of corruption and acquisition of illegal wealth by Matiur, the minister said in response to questions from reporters at the Foreign Ministry.

The graft of Matiur came into limelight after his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat posted a photo of a sacrificial goat on social media claiming to have bought it at Tk15 lakh, which raised questions about the income of the NBR official.

The foreign minister also said Dhaka and New Delhi discussed joint river management of 54 transboundary rivers, including the Teesta, during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's India visit, BSS reported.

"Discussions were held there [New Delhi] regarding the Teesta and joint river management… If we can establish a joint management of the rivers, it will benefit both countries," he told reporters while responding to a question.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home last night, wrapping up her two-day bilateral state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

When asked about the arrival of India's technical team to discuss the Teesta water sharing issue, the foreign minister said, Indian technical team needs to visit Bangladesh as Teesta is a large project.

"The arrival of the technical team is very positive," he added.

The foreign minister termed the Prime Minister's Delhi visit as "wonderful, fruitful and cordial".

"The prime minister will hold a detailed press conference about the visit to India. Therefore, I do not wish to say more," Hasan said.

Replying to a query, the foreign minister said no discussions were held regarding China concerning the Teesta.

He said, however, the Chinese issue came up at the discussion on the ongoing Rohingya crisis.

"There was discussion about China's role in the ongoing ethnic conflict there [Myanmar]. The Chinese issue did not come up in any other context," he said.

Responding to another question, Hasan said he extended an invitation to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to visit Bangladesh when he exchanged greetings with him at a royal reception while performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.