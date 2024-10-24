Process underway to issue 47th BCS circular in November

Efforts are underway to publish the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) circular in November to fill-up 3,460 posts, an official familiar with the process said.

"We have started paper work for publishing the circular in November as the Ministry of Public Administration sent a letter to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) yesterday on the basis of the vacant posts in different ministries, divisions and departments," said BPSC's Public Relations Officer SM Matiur Rahman today (24 October).

He said the public administration ministry under the interim government has sent the letter for the first time to the BPSC to issue recruitment notification for 3,460 vacant posts according to the demands of various ministries, divisions and departments.

The last preliminary exam of the 46th BCS was held in April this year. Although 10,638 candidates were declared successful in May this year, written exam is yet to take place.

Talking to BSS, Examination Controller of BPSC (Joint Secretary) Ananda Kumar Biswas said the BPSC starts processing all related documents for publishing the circular.

