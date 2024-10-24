Process underway to issue 47th BCS circular in November

Bangladesh

BSS
24 October, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:44 pm

Related News

Process underway to issue 47th BCS circular in November

BSS
24 October, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:44 pm
Bangladesh Public Service Commission. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Public Service Commission. Photo: Collected

Efforts are underway to publish the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) circular in November to fill-up 3,460 posts, an official familiar with the process said.   

"We have started paper work for publishing the circular in November as the Ministry of Public Administration sent a letter to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) yesterday on the basis of the vacant posts in different ministries, divisions and departments," said BPSC's Public Relations Officer SM Matiur Rahman today (24 October).

He said the public administration ministry under the interim government has sent the letter for the first time to the BPSC to issue recruitment notification for 3,460 vacant posts according to the demands of various ministries, divisions and departments. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The last preliminary exam of the 46th BCS was held in April this year. Although 10,638 candidates were declared successful in May this year, written exam is yet to take place.

Talking to BSS, Examination Controller of BPSC (Joint Secretary) Ananda Kumar Biswas said the BPSC starts processing all related documents for publishing the circular.
 

Top News

BCS / PSC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

7h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

10h | Videos