Process of passing Labour (Amendment) Bill contrary to ILO conventions: Garments Sramik Federation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 09:15 pm
The process of passing the Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is undemocratic and contrary to labour laws and ILO Conventions, Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation said today.

In a statement, the federation said the way in which the Bill was approved in parliament, bypassing the TCC (Tripartite Consultative Council), is undemocratic and constitutes a breach of labour laws and ILO Conventions.

"The TCC consists of an equal number of members of the government, employers and workers. Even the ILO Convention and Bangladesh Labour Act have included the TCC," reads the statement.

The TCC can make essential decisions to modify, extend, incorporate, or remove labour laws after relevant bills are introduced in parliament and approved in alignment with the decisions made, it said.

It also said, "The state minister for labour expedited the TCC without completing the discussions in the Labour Law Amendment Sub-Committee, which comprises government, employers, and labour representatives. Subsequently, she presented it in the cabinet meeting, forwarded it to the Parliamentary Committee on Labour Ministry, and eventually placed it in parliament, resulting in its passage."
 

labour law / Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation

