Process for mango export to Japan in final stage: Razzaque

Bangladesh will start exporting mangoes to Japan soon and the two countries are currently working together to make this happen, said Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque.

"The process of exporting mangoes to Japan is almost at its final stage. Export of mangoes will start soon," he told reporters after a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka, Iwana Kiminori, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

"Japan is interested in taking mangoes from Bangladesh. Work is underway to fulfill Japan's prerequisites for the export. Both countries are working together. At the same time, this will create opportunities to export other fruits and vegetables (to Japan)," the minister added.

The minister further said that Japan has pledged to increase the training of agronomists, the establishment of agricultural machinery factories in Bangladesh and cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Expressing Japan's interest in boosting cooperation in Bangladesh's agriculture sector, Ambassador Iwama Kiminori said that Japan would like to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh to further strengthen ties by recognising priority areas of cooperation.

