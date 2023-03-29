HC directs ACC, IDRA to probe Homeland Life Insurance officials for Tk104cr embezzlement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 06:40 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh (IDRA) to investigate the alleged embezzlement of Tk 104 crore of the clients of Homeland Life Insurance.

The offices concerned have two months to submit their findings to the court. 

A HC division bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by one Rahima Akter on behalf of 14 clients. 

Finance secretary, chairman of IDRA, ACC chairman and 14 directors including the chairman and vice-chairman of Homeland Life Insurance were made respondents in the writ.

The court also issued a four-week rule asking why the inaction of the ACC and the IDRA in the incident should not be declared illegal.

"The court asked the authorities concerned to probe the matter and submit a report within two months. It also asked the ACC to dispose of 'positively' an application filed by the victims, within two months. The court also issued a rule in this regard," Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal, who moved the plea before the court, told media.

A report of the alleged embezzlement was published in a national daily on 27 February.

Later many other news media carried on reports on the same subject.  The writ petition was filed following the news reports.

