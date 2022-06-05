Probe to reveal whether Ctg fire sabotage or accident: Info minister 

An investigation will reveal whether the Chattogram container depot fire was an accident or sabotage, said information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday.



Investigations are on to detect the real reason behind the devastating fire at BM container depot in Sitakunda, he said.



The prime minister herself is looking after the matter and she instructed all concerned to provide necessary support, said Hasan while speaking at a meeting with Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (Crab).



The death toll from the deadly fire at privately run inland container depot rose to 49 on Sunday, said fire service officials.



Besides, over 200 people suffered injuries, most of them from burns.



Two committees have been formed to investigate the blaze and blasts.