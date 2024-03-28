Probe report over militants' escape from court May 8

Bangladesh

BSS
28 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 12:29 pm

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of the outlawed militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were whisked away by their associates beating police and spraying chemical on their eyes on November 20, 2022

File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS

A court here today set May 8 for submitting the probe report in a case lodged over the escape of two death row militants from a Dhaka court's police custody.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim fixed the new date allowing a time plea of the prosecution as the investigation officer failed to submit the report today to be set by the court.

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of the outlawed militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were whisked away by their associates beating police and spraying chemical on their eyes in Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena on November 20, 2022.

Court inspector Md Julhash later filed the case with Kotwali Police Station.



