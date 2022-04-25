Probe committee to investigate the death of 13 buffaloes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 08:22 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Chittagong Urea Fertiliser Limited (CUFL) has formed a four-member probe committee led by its general manager (technical) to investigate the death of 13 buffaloes upon drinking canal water allegedly contaminated with toxic waste from the factory.

Immediately after the committee was formed on Sunday, the very same day the buffaloes died, the committee visited the West Majherchar area in Chattogram's Anwara where the buffaloes died, and collected canal water samples from there.

"We will compensate for the death of the buffaloes if the allegation proves to be true," said Md Akhtaruzzaman, managing director of the fertiliser producing company.

"No waste is usually released when the factory is in operation. On 14 April, two cows were found dead. We rushed to the spot, tested water samples, and there was no waste from our factory," he added.

The buffaloes belonging to locals Mohammad Ishaq, Md Ilias, Md Ibrahim, and Nur Mohammad died Sunday afternoon after drinking canal water allegedly discharged by the CUFL factory. Later, they carried the corpses to the factory's main gate and demanded Tk22 lakh as compensation from the authorities.

The CUFL authorities had released toxic waste into the canal on Saturday night without any prior notice, the buffaloe owners said.

"The 13 buffaloes died drinking the canal water polluted by CUFL released waste. Several such incidents happened here earlier, but no effective measure was taken," said Towhidul Islam, member of Barshot Union Parishad.  

Buffaloes

